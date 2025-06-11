Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

