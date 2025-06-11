Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

