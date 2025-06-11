Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

