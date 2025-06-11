Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.7% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after buying an additional 1,474,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,550,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 118,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,129,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 228,202 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

