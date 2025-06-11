The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 82.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE WMB opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

