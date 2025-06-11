Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,974 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 244,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

