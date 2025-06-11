Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,391 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 0.9% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $12,879,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 775,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.