McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 668.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $414.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

