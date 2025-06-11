Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Allianz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Allianz has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

