Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius Research

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1%
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total transaction of C$127,610.67. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.