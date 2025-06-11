Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius Research

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$265.00.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$258.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$265.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$227.28 and a 52-week high of C$284.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total transaction of C$127,610.67. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

