Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Director Alex Nick Blanco Purchases 7,331 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Director Alex Nick Blanco acquired 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,328.74.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

