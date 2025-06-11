Desjardins Upgrades NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) to “Moderate Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NXE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

TSE NXE opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.53. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

