Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Hold

UBS Group cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNIY
Bankinter Stock Performance
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.