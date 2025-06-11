Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Hold

UBS Group cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BKNIY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.23. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

