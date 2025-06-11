Iain Ross Acquires 110,000 Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Iain Ross purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,970.16).

Tern Price Performance

TERN stock opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.39. Tern Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.84) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Tern had a negative net margin of 17,804.03% and a negative return on equity of 108.05%.

Tern Company Profile

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

