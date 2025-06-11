Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PVLA FY2026 Earnings

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jones Trading started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

PVLA opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $290.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,359,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 690,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,154,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,232.23. This represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.