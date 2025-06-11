Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Tourmaline Bio FY2026 Earnings

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will earn ($2.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRML. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tourmaline Bio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

