Analysts Set Expectations for PCT FY2026 Earnings

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,530,000 after purchasing an additional 758,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

