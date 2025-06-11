Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprout Social FY2026 Earnings

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sprout Social in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 10,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $227,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,817.28. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,021 shares of company stock worth $3,738,636. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 85.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

