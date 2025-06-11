Brokers Offer Predictions for Rezolve AI FY2026 Earnings

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolve AI in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLV opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

