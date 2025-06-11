Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Xometry FY2026 Earnings

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Xometry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xometry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Xometry Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,637.69. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $308,258.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,923.50. This represents a 47.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $666,660 in the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 160.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xometry by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

