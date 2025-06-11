Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96. Delek US has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 803,274 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 639,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.