BTIG Research Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $67.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $86.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

GitLab Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $5,759,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,235. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $279,089,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 2,456.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in GitLab by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,248 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

