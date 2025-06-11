Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UiPath Q2 Earnings

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for UiPath in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

