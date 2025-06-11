Analysts Issue Forecasts for VinFast Auto FY2026 Earnings

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VinFast Auto in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VFS

VinFast Auto Trading Down 1.7%

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.