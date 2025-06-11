Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 30th

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFINP opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.40.
About Triumph Financial
