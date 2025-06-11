Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

