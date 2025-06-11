Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $9,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 960.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 117,122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

FTRE opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $489.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. Research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

