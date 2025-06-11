Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of FFIC opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $417.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flushing Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

