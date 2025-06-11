Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.31.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.