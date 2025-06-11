First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.41. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

