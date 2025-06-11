Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

