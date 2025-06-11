First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile



First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

