Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

