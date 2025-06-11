Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Acquires Shares of 12,237 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

