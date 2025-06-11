Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,251 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWP. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWP opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

