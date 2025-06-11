Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

