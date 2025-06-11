Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

O opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

