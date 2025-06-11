Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 73,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.