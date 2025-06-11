Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

Shares of THD stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

