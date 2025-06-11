Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $50,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 277,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 473,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

