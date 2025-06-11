Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE Has $21.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

