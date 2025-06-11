Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 120 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total transaction of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $3,904,741. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

VRSK opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.