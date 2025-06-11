Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

