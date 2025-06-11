McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,712 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

