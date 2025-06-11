Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 925.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.9%

EXEL stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 446,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,412,173.64. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

