Founders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in FedEx by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 61.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 2.5%

FDX opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.64. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

