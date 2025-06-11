McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

NYSE:J opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

