Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $1.45 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

SBUX stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.