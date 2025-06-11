McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

