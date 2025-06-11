Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 22.1%

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

